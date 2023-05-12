While speaking to voters this election season regarding voting Yes for the Roseburg school bond, I have had a number of wonderful conversations with community members. Their perspectives, opinions and questions may vary, but they all have a common goal: Voters want what's best for kids.
Based on those conversations, I want to answer a couple of questions that I have been asked. First, why is the Roseburg school district teaching critical race theory and forcing gender ideologies on kids?
The district is absolutely not teaching critical race theory in our schools and is not teaching gender ideologies to our kids. As a long time school board member, I would be the first person to speak out against these concepts. If patrons of the Roseburg school district have questions regarding any of the curriculum taught in the district, you are encouraged to call the district office to set up an appointment to review curriculum, or visit the district website.
Second, why does the Roseburg school district need a school bond and why can't they spend their money wisely? The state funds we receive are for the daily operations of the school district. There aren't enough funds remaining to support major maintenance or capital improvement projects.
The only option to fund large projects is for local communities to pass school bonds. That's why most school districts in the state currently have school bonds, including Winston-Dillard. If this bond passes, the District will have a citizen oversight committee that will make sure these funds are spent on the projects supported by the voters, just like there was in 2000 when the last bond passed.
I would encourage voters of Roseburg School District to please get your ballots in by May 16. I hope my response would warrant a yes vote.
