I was delighted to read Steve Sheldon's letter to the editor (Nov. 7, The News-Review) regarding qualified sources when doing research or trying to form an opinion, especially on controversial subjects.
Having taught English at the high school and college level, including research papers, I am convinced that we need to teach this to juniors and seniors in high school as well, not just at the college level. Often high school graduates never attend college for various reasons, nor would it make sense for many of them.
Recently a family member sent me an opinion piece regarding a supposed international COVID-19 conspiracy involving the pharmaceutical industry, high level government representatives, scientists, etc. When I questioned where this "information" came from, the family member referred me to a website. Then I researched the website, its founder, and its general political bent and found out that the website was founded by a former British soccer player who is an anti-vaxxer. I am baffled what could possibly convince anyone that this person is qualified regarding this subject.
After further research, I was horrified to learn that there were posts praising Hitler and Neo-Nazis, as well as the glorification of violence and racism. My relative insists that the mainstream media and Wikipedia lie, and government and science cannot be trusted. If a website gets closed down, then that person believes it is a sign that they are trying to publish "the truth."
If you are confronted with such illogical statements, I suggest you ask the person the following question: "When your car isn't running right, would you ask your local butcher for his opinion, or would you consult an experienced automotive technician?"
While it's impossible to teach common sense, a good start in our high schools would be mandatory classes in research as well as logic and critical thinking.
EDITH CARTER
Roseburg
