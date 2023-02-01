This letter is to the County Commissioners and city officials.
I am a native to Roseburg. I was born and raised around the area. I loved as a child to enter Roseburg and see things that made me stand in awe. I remember when the daffodils use to be in a pattern coming off the exit onto Garden Valley Boulevard. I remember the Mt. Nebo Goats and the Lighted Cross on the Hill. I remember the Holiday Parades and Graffiti. I remember fishing derbies and picnics in the park. I am heading into my retirement years soon. Roseburg, was a place I thought I would love to retire. I am not so sure about that now.
On Sunday, Jan. 29, I was in town to complete my errands going into the work week. I saw things that made my heart sad plus angry. I saw shopping carts, garbage, tents and even a man urinating right out in public. What has happened to our town and the pride it use to have? What happened to the city officials and County Commissioners making this town safe for families? I feel like we have these officials who are not doing anything but drawing a salary, am I wrong in my line thinking?
It is time to clean up our city and move the homeless into buildings or programs, if they do not want to do that, then it is time for them to move out of Roseburg city limits. If the homeless do not want to help themselves, it is time for them to move on and off our streets right along with the drug users. Use some of that money from the grants we are receiving to make this happen ... period.
Though obliviously the issue is a combination of various different problems, but the dump fees surely didn't do any favors with the increased problem of trash everywhere. A few years ago the News Review had some article about illegal dumping, Boice was quoted saying he "saw no evidence of increased dumping since after the dump fees" so good luck on getting him anyways to acknowledge the issue about that. I defiantly noticed an increase of it just at my job at Costco. Anything a customer buys that comes in lots of packing or cardboard I noticed a severe spike in doing things like taking the item(s) out of the box and/or packaging and leaving it all in their empty shopping cart. The most common things I see it with are things like large furniture or small appliances. Just yesterday walking through the parking lot to go to work I noticed someone obviously bought a wheeled suit case because they left the empty box and packaging in a cart and drove off. Another thing I've also noticed an increase in is people will buy something new, and just leave their old item in the flower beds in the parking or or a shopping cart nearby, for reasons beyond my logic car seats and vacuum cleaners are the two most common things I see people doing this with. Last week someone even left their old tv in a shopping cart and drove off. If I didn't know any better sometimes I might have thought I was working as Goodwill!
