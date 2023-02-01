This letter is to the County Commissioners and city officials.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

sectorstar
sectorstar

Though obliviously the issue is a combination of various different problems, but the dump fees surely didn't do any favors with the increased problem of trash everywhere. A few years ago the News Review had some article about illegal dumping, Boice was quoted saying he "saw no evidence of increased dumping since after the dump fees" so good luck on getting him anyways to acknowledge the issue about that. I defiantly noticed an increase of it just at my job at Costco. Anything a customer buys that comes in lots of packing or cardboard I noticed a severe spike in doing things like taking the item(s) out of the box and/or packaging and leaving it all in their empty shopping cart. The most common things I see it with are things like large furniture or small appliances. Just yesterday walking through the parking lot to go to work I noticed someone obviously bought a wheeled suit case because they left the empty box and packaging in a cart and drove off. Another thing I've also noticed an increase in is people will buy something new, and just leave their old item in the flower beds in the parking or or a shopping cart nearby, for reasons beyond my logic car seats and vacuum cleaners are the two most common things I see people doing this with. Last week someone even left their old tv in a shopping cart and drove off. If I didn't know any better sometimes I might have thought I was working as Goodwill!

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.