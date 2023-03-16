Climate change education is waste of resources

Wayne Medley

Sutherlin

(2) comments

Scott Mendelson
Scott Mendelson

I agree with Wayne that schools, whose purpose is to teach math, science, reading and writing, should not be in the business of peddling baseless speculation and fueling trendy apprehensions. Thus, I have some suggestions of which Wayne might approve. Climate concerns based on questionable politics and wishy-washy sociological perspectives should be replaced with real science, that is, with a curriculum firmly grounded in biology, chemistry, meteorology, oceanography, and other sciences. For example, rather than crying about too much CO2 in the atmosphere, there can be chemistry-based projects to determine the diffusion rates of CO2 from the atmosphere into the waters of the ocean. Mathematics would also come into play, as rates of diffusion of gasses into liquids are calculated by Fick’s law of diffusion, that is, J = -D dφ/dx. This data can then be carried into the biological study of how the resulting acidification of seawater jeopardizes the viability of coral reefs and poses a major threat to marine organisms whose externally shed gametes are damaged by decreases in seawater pH. Also, the scientific fields of physical chemistry and meteorology can be blended to study the complex actions of atmospheric CO2 and methane in the generation of the Greenhouse effect. A lot of good science there! Students might also be taught the meteorological basis of differentiating weather from climate, including the fact that a lot of snow in one area of the world has absolutely nothing to do with overall global temperature and climate changes. Thus, I think we should transform the heretofore mere blither blather of climate change rhetoric into a unique and valuable vehicle to teach how genuine science can be seen and put to good use all around us. Thanks for your observation, Wayne!

melrosereader
melrosereader

[cool]

