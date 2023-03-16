An article in the March 14 edition of The News-Review titled “Oregon mandate’s for climate change” said Oregon schools may soon be teaching about climate change. I am concerned that this is a waste of funding, does nothing to further the existing education system. This “training” will offer students a chance to assess their feelings of stress/despair over the changing environment, particularly global warming — that just dumped copious amounts of snow here.
Democratic Oregon Senator James Manning was so moved by elementary school students fears of this “science” that he authored this legislation that doesn’t specify what will be eliminated to achieve this new era religion of indoctrination.
His bill reads like nitwittery led bunk. Is there no disinfectant for his kind of nonsense....? Where in the existing curriculum of sex education, gender appreciation and anti-race training is there room for this “ecogrief” instead of math, science, English and reading that Oregon schools no longer require for graduation — and good thing too since these grades have plummeted indicating total failure of Oregon’s education system. Instead, teachers will now teach about serial failures of climate scare-mongers predicting catastrophes come from “warming” folks who discuss the issues gas stoves, gas burning cars etc., causing this massive problem solvable only by the whoosh of a zephyr’s wind or the oomph from the sun to provide power for replacing those things and for EV’s.
Hopefully this “indoctrination” will devote time to the histrionics advocates lies, or what might be describe as rhetorical excesses in a take-down of the former pre-teen, Greta Thunberg, who got more attention than she deserved since she is such an easy target so why not teach about her and her friends like Sen. Manning and his colleges, Oompha and Loompa?
I agree with Wayne that schools, whose purpose is to teach math, science, reading and writing, should not be in the business of peddling baseless speculation and fueling trendy apprehensions. Thus, I have some suggestions of which Wayne might approve. Climate concerns based on questionable politics and wishy-washy sociological perspectives should be replaced with real science, that is, with a curriculum firmly grounded in biology, chemistry, meteorology, oceanography, and other sciences. For example, rather than crying about too much CO2 in the atmosphere, there can be chemistry-based projects to determine the diffusion rates of CO2 from the atmosphere into the waters of the ocean. Mathematics would also come into play, as rates of diffusion of gasses into liquids are calculated by Fick’s law of diffusion, that is, J = -D dφ/dx. This data can then be carried into the biological study of how the resulting acidification of seawater jeopardizes the viability of coral reefs and poses a major threat to marine organisms whose externally shed gametes are damaged by decreases in seawater pH. Also, the scientific fields of physical chemistry and meteorology can be blended to study the complex actions of atmospheric CO2 and methane in the generation of the Greenhouse effect. A lot of good science there! Students might also be taught the meteorological basis of differentiating weather from climate, including the fact that a lot of snow in one area of the world has absolutely nothing to do with overall global temperature and climate changes. Thus, I think we should transform the heretofore mere blither blather of climate change rhetoric into a unique and valuable vehicle to teach how genuine science can be seen and put to good use all around us. Thanks for your observation, Wayne!
[cool]
