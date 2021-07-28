How easy it is for those who speak with authority and have little compassion and knowledge. It seems like the City Council member, Bob Cotterel, has done so eloquently.
When you speak about a people, race or even gender, it is important to not speak like a first grader who has little control of what comes forth from their uninformed brain. Why? You say silly and ridiculous things that have little bearing on reality.
What do you know about LBGT people and their issues? Nothing! So say nothing and ask to learn from them.
When you think that everything depends on having an innie or outtie, you are showing the level of intelligence.
Why do we keep men and women with such low knowledge and then excuse themselves as free speechers?
LBGT people have every right given to them by God to be loved and respected. Although many God-fearing and Church going members inflict the pain and persecution just as they did to the American Indians, the Jewish people, the women, Black people and now guess, the LBGT community.
The message for us in this life is acceptance not tolerance. However, I cannot be tolerant to ignorance and extreme callousness of speech and heart.
If you want to serve the community, learn, close your mouth to whatever craziness and unknown and help the community overcome the same prejudice and lack of knowledge towards this community.
Many of my friends, brothers and sisters remain quiet, in a closet because of the ignorance and dangerous behaviors held by simple-minded people. We cannot help it, but you can keep your unnecessary comments inside of your narrow-minded head. That goes to all citizens that have not walked in our shoes.
Learn and stop condemning the community you know little about.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(2) comments
Well said, Roberto!
[thumbup]Roberto.
