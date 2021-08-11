On Thursday, The Douglas, Jackson and Josephine County Commissioners have an important decision to make. These commissioners will be selecting the next Representative for House District 2, who replaces the late Rep. Gary Leif. Our three Douglas County Commissioners play a critical role since they control nearly 90% of the weighted vote.
Since Representative Leif was a Republican, the Oregon Constitution requires selecting another Republican. The elected Republican Precint Committee volunteers convened last Friday and held an election. They elected three candidates from a field of seven to put forward to the commissioners. Among the three candidates chosen, Steve Loosley was the overwhelming favorite, followed by Elias LaLande and Christine Goodwin.
It is important the Douglas County Commissioners respect and follow the will of the people. I recently witnessed the same process in Polk County to replace former Rep. Mike Nearman. The Polk County Commissioners, like the Douglas County Commissioners, controlled the majority of the weighted vote for the appointment process.
The Polk County Commissioners selected the fifth-place candidate, who barely made the slate of five. The selected candidate told others she was chosen because she intended to run against one of the Polk County Commissioners. Polk's commissioners intentionally denied the will of the people out of selfish ambition to remove a political opponent.
We have a similar situation in House District 2. The Douglas County Commissioners have recruited a candidate in Virgle Osborne who they will be supporting in the upcoming 2022 primary election. Since Mr. Osborne currently lives outside of the district, he is disqualified from the appointment selection process. With this in mind, the Douglas County Commissioners recruited Christine Goodwin to run as a placeholder. Our commissioners have spun a story that appointing someone who intends to run in the upcoming primary election would be unfair. Based on my professional background, even I know the commissioners' arguments don't pass the smell test.
First, it's improtant to remember Rep. Leif and Rep. Hanna, as well as Sen. Dallas Heard, were all appointed and then ran for re-election. It is simply not the case that the commissioners always appoint someone who has no intent of running for re-election. If anything, with state office holders, the commissioners have done just the opposite. History has shown that they have favored someone who is invested and dedicated to serving our community for the long term.
Second, appointing someone for the short term would be a long-term disservice to our community. I know firsthand that new representatives have a steep learning curve. If the commissioners appoint Christine Goodwin, who has no intent to run for re-election, she will have no influence as our representative because she will be viewed as a temporary placeholder by other members of the legislative body. If our commissioners choose this path for us, HD2 will guaranteed to have two inexperienced legislators back-to-back, crippling our influence in the legislative assembly for the next two-plus years. All of this in a long-term effort to secure their candidate Mr. Osborn over the will of the people.
I do want to say that I believe Ms. Goodwin to be a strong person of character who loves her community and would serve it well, but the people have made their decision. These commissioners must demonstrate the humility to honor the will of the people.
Dick Heard
Roseburg
