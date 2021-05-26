It appears Douglas County Commissioners were not being entirely truthful when they said on May 18 that over 50% of eligible Douglas County residents had already been vaccinated, claiming 11,848 total residents vaccinated at Veterans Hospitals and Tribal sites were not included in numbers reported by the state. It turns out the Center for Disease Control (CDC) also tracks vaccinations in every county and their numbers DO include VA Hospital and Tribal site vaccinations.
32,161 people in Douglas County were fully vaccinated on May 23 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The same day, the CDC indicated 36,919 people in Douglas County were fully vaccinated, the difference being 4,758 residents, NOT even close to the 11,848 residents claimed by our County Commissioners on May 18.
It is a fact that a significant percentage of people vaccinated at the Roseburg VA hospital and Tribal sites do NOT reside in Douglas County. It appears our County Commissioners ignored that fact when claiming Douglas County was over 50% vaccinated.
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
(2) comments
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team Reported the below total number of Douglas County residents 16+ years of age vaccinated in their May 20 and May 24 press releases:
------------May 20------May 24-----Delta
VA----------8,814---------8,814----------0
Tribal------3,304---------3,305----------1
OHA------36,089-------36,907-------818
================================
Total-----47,937-------48,756-------819
The Department of Veteran Affairs website indicated 189 people were vaccinated at the Roseburg VA between May 20 and May 24. Yet, according to the Commissioners Response Team, exactly ZERO of those 189 people vaccinated at the Roseburg VA were Douglas County residents. Does anyone find that likely?
Curry County Public Health Taken Over By Oregon Health Authority
An April 16 email from Curry County Commissioner Court Boice confirmed ALL employees of Curry County’s Public Health Department’s employees had quit except for Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward. The reason for the mass exodus according to former employees was because, “we had an unqualified public health administrator and pretty much no support from the county with public health.”
The OHA sent a letter to the county on April 9, saying things must improve in public health or the state would move to take over. It said the county wasn’t conducting contact tracing or reportable disease investigations, providing reproductive health services, or conducting health inspections at restaurants and businesses. “The county has been provided funds to perform these functions though it has failed to submit the required fiscal reports which would allow OHA to understand how the state’s money is being spent,” the letter read.
The County Commissioners voted April 16 to disband the county’s health department allowing the Oregon Health Authority to assume control. Only one other Oregon county — Wallowa County — has chosen to transfer its public health authority to OHA in the past, which it voted to do in 2018.
https://www.currypilot.com/news_free/curry-county-disbands-public-health-allowing-oha-to-take-over/article_05edd1a2-9ed5-11eb-b5b4-a7c2da414b47.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.