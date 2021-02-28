With a return to the EXTREME risk level, Douglas County’s lack of leadership was on clear display during Wednesday’s 16KMTR’s interview with Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice. It’s only a five-minute interview video and can be watched at nbc16.com.
Commissioner Boice criticizes Governor Brown’s “one size fits all” coronavirus restrictions, saying they don’t work in Douglas County. Yet, when asked during the interview what he would do differently, Commissioner Boice said, “we wouldn’t really do anything different.”
Commissioner Boice then avoided answering questions whether he supported zero restrictions for Douglas County and what would he do differently to help reopen businesses in Douglas County. To deflect, Commissioner Boice first claimed it wasn’t the county’s responsibility and then claimed he had no jurisdiction. Neither of which answered the questions asked.
To sum it up, Commissioner Boice doesn’t know why county coronavirus cases have spiked, but knows the governor’s restrictions are wrong for Douglas County, even though he won’t say what restrictions there should be or what should be done differently to reopen businesses and save lives in Douglas County. With such a serious issue impacting all of our lives, shouldn’t we expect greater transparency and less political acrimony from our elected leaders?
Michael Ruehle
Roseburg
Absolutely correct. Leadership in this town is severely lacking. As a point Making Dallas Heard the Republicans' Party Campaign Head. Sad Days here in Roseburg, Oregon
