Our country has reached a milestone in our fight against COVID-19.
The government has announced that vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks. This is good news—but there are perilous hitches. It is impossible to determine who has been vaccinated without a counter-productive level of investigation that would only rile many citizens.
Second, there is no reason to think that being able to go without a mask serves as any incentive to get vaccinated for people that refused to wear a mask in the first place. Some still foolishly believe the virus is a hoax. This conundrum turns the good news of no longer needing a mask into yet another threat to the effort to end the pandemic.
The only remedy to this problem is for responsible public figures to push even harder for vaccination. All physicians and nurse practitioners who have not advised their patients to get vaccinated should make an effort to do so. Protecting the vulnerable while acquiescing to risk is not sufficient.
This is a religious community, but religious leaders have been strangely silent about vaccination. They should encourage their congregations to get vaccinated.
Politicians should use their voices, loudly and publicly, to push for vaccination. We are nearing the finish line, but we have not won the race.
On average, 700 Americans are still dying each day from COVID. Dangerous variants, such as those now in India, might yet enter the country. Such variants could also develop here in newly infected people. These may be strains that could overcome the vaccine and sweep across the country. The larger the number of unvaccinated people, the greater that risk becomes.
It is time for responsible community leaders to lead us across the finish line. We have had enough. Let’s get it done!
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
