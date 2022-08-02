Local newspapers provide a critical service to their communities. They report on local stories that sometimes get less attention than larger, national stories. However, due to competition with multiple digital outlets, local newspapers are losing their prominence.
Without a strong presence within their communities, local newspapers cannot hold public figures accountable and promote civic participation within local governments. This undermines democracy and, alongside diverting attention to national concerns, contributes to greater polarization.
To help sustain local newspapers, legislators have proposed the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act”. The legislation subsidizes local newspapers and allows people a tax credit to purchase subscriptions to a local paper.
In 2010, a report by the Los Angeles Times revealed that Bell, California public officials received salaries exorbitantly higher than surrounding cities. For example, Bell City Administrator Robert Rizzo earned a base salary of around $800,000, more than double the President’s base salary. The corruption had gone on close to two decades before the Times articles. In their last article, Christopher Goffard reasoned that an essential reason the corruption persisted was due to the town lacking robust institutions, stating, “The normal checks and balances, from a robust local press to engaged civic groups, had largely vanished before or during…” A respected, community-oriented newspaper could have exposed the scandal and led action against local corruption.
In our current media climate, local newspapers are struggling to compete with a wide array of digital sources. Communities without local newspapers create an environment that enables corruption and civic apathy to thrive. While local newspapers will most likely still encounter challenges, the “Local Journalism Sustainability Act” could ease the problems local newspapers endure daily.
A respected and robust press is essential to a healthy democracy. This act could sustain local newspapers and help them maintain a strong presence within their communities.
