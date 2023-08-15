I'm so very concerned. Why am I concerned? What is happening to true love and concern for one another?

worden
worden

I liked your letter, Lenirae.

Concerned Property Owner
Concerned Property Owner

Maybe the Libs should start letting people return to the Christian Values Our Country was Formed on, instead of trying to force Loving Conservatives participate in the Lib Perversion!

worden
worden

I'm a Democrat and a lib and no one has ever asked me to engage in perversion, not even once -- no orgies, no forcing me to watch s3x or read p*rn, no protecting of rapists who get ten year olds pregnant, no asking me to police the chests and genitals of children.

So I'm curious, what kind of perversion are you Loving Conservatives getting up to behind our backs, you know, except for all the sex scandals in churches? What are you guys up to? What exactly are the perversions libs are forcing on you?

BetsyC
BetsyC

Not sure what you just stated is consistent Christian Values you promote. Or is there a Bibile verse that says "Do as I say, Not as I do."?

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

You be the loving compassionate person you can be, you know, like the loving, tolerant liberals, other people are not your concern.

