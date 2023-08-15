Letter: Concerned about a lack of love, respect Aug 15, 2023 16 hrs ago 5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I'm so very concerned. Why am I concerned? What is happening to true love and concern for one another?Things are changing so fast. Something is missing in our community. It's love and respect. We are better than this.Be the respectful and loving person that your mama raised you to be.Lenirae RaymondRoseburg Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 5 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (5) comments worden Aug 15, 2023 4:56pm I liked your letter, Lenirae. Add Reply Concerned Property Owner Aug 15, 2023 10:55am Maybe the Libs should start letting people return to the Christian Values Our Country was Formed on, instead of trying to force Loving Conservatives participate in the Lib Perversion! Add Reply worden Aug 15, 2023 11:29am I'm a Democrat and a lib and no one has ever asked me to engage in perversion, not even once -- no orgies, no forcing me to watch s3x or read p*rn, no protecting of rapists who get ten year olds pregnant, no asking me to police the chests and genitals of children.So I'm curious, what kind of perversion are you Loving Conservatives getting up to behind our backs, you know, except for all the sex scandals in churches? What are you guys up to? What exactly are the perversions libs are forcing on you? Add Reply BetsyC Aug 15, 2023 11:48am Not sure what you just stated is consistent Christian Values you promote. Or is there a Bibile verse that says "Do as I say, Not as I do."? Add Reply Huge bbfan Aug 15, 2023 9:29am You be the loving compassionate person you can be, you know, like the loving, tolerant liberals, other people are not your concern. Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Mercy Medical Center is Seeking Medical Technologists Most Popular Tuna fishing: Schools of fish in water off the Oregon Coast As gas pump laws change, Roseburg adapts Craig Morgan blasts away Douglas County fair goers – and speakers Family angry, scared over early release of rapist UCC to offer 12 new degree and certification programs this fall Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Houston Team Stax Washington Team Stax Cincinnati Team Stax Texas Team Stax N.Y. Mets Team Stax
(5) comments
I liked your letter, Lenirae.
Maybe the Libs should start letting people return to the Christian Values Our Country was Formed on, instead of trying to force Loving Conservatives participate in the Lib Perversion!
I'm a Democrat and a lib and no one has ever asked me to engage in perversion, not even once -- no orgies, no forcing me to watch s3x or read p*rn, no protecting of rapists who get ten year olds pregnant, no asking me to police the chests and genitals of children.
So I'm curious, what kind of perversion are you Loving Conservatives getting up to behind our backs, you know, except for all the sex scandals in churches? What are you guys up to? What exactly are the perversions libs are forcing on you?
Not sure what you just stated is consistent Christian Values you promote. Or is there a Bibile verse that says "Do as I say, Not as I do."?
You be the loving compassionate person you can be, you know, like the loving, tolerant liberals, other people are not your concern.
