Today, I have an embarrassing confession to make. I owe all of you an apology. In my youth, I was a thief. It only happened a few times. My crimes were always accompanied by what seemed to me, at the time, to be a rational justification. In reality, my rationalizations were simply, lies, and deep inside, I knew it…even at the moment of the theft. I still feel shame for betraying my fellow-man…and myself.
The first theft was that of an Indian-head penny from a well-off friend in the 4th grade. He had a hundred of them and I had only a few. Surely that was unfair. And besides, he wouldn’t miss just one. My mother noticed a change of demeanor in me, and extracted a confession. My friend readily forgave me when I gave the penny back, but I still remember the embarrassment. And yet, I stole again.
I was 16 and I worked at a store that sold auto-stereos. They had hundreds of them in inventory. Surely, they wouldn’t miss just one… and besides…I was under-paid. I got the radio…and…the burden of guilt. And yet I stole again…one more time!
I’ve not stole anything, from anyone, for many, many years, but what caused this earlier crime-spree? The answer?...instant gratification, and dishonest rationalization!
All theft is supported by these same two basic elements, including the most extensive and profound conspiracy in all human-history…the theft of the office of presidency, in our nation’s recent election. Hey, human-nature is human-nature, and whether it’s an Indian-head penny or a presidential election, the temptation is the same, and once the rationalization is air-tight (the ends justify the means) it’s GO-TIME…and then…you can’t turn back. Ohhh what tangled webs we weave…
Yes indeed, the Democrats stole this election!
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
Editor's Note: There has been no evidence of fraud or theft in the 2020 November election, although more than 50 lawsuits were filed with courts throughout the nation.
(4) comments
Just when you thought Todd(ler) can not get any more bazaar along comes his next LTE .What ever happened to the Age of Reason?
Thanks to the News Review for its post stating there was no fraud.
Todd, You need help.
Why should we believe what he said. The last sentence says it all.
Todd, it is not at all surprising that you recognize yourself as a dishonest person. Keep working on understanding and correcting that defect in your perception, beliefs, thoughts, feelings and behavior. It's important.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.