I read Ms. Rosellini's response concerning references. I did read through.

dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

History teaches that civil war requires a controversial issue that ultimately results in large numbers of people forming opposing sides. Our country has only had one civil war, and the debate leading up to it may have consumed up to 80 years. Confederate soldiers were fighting to achieve a separate and independent country based on what they called “Southern institutions,” the chief of which was the institution of slavery…or as Mitch McConnell said in a speech not long ago “America’s original sin.”

So, the question now begs: What is the burning issue (or issues) leading to some people concluding that violence may now be the only remaining action? Worden is correct when he opines that civil war is not a sane reaction to a US presidential candidate losing an election event.

It seems to me that if anyone is advocating violence in the streets they should be able to at least list one REAL issue as justification.

Mr. Trump, back in 2016, discovered that much of America hated one thing or the other, and all he had to do to win these people’s support was to encourage their hate and divisiveness. He didn’t really care what they hated as long as they gave him money and votes. He couldn’t hold his office, and now his post-election shenanigans need to be dissected legally through the courts. His loyal followers are stuck in the mud and can’t figure out what exactly they should do, so they make noise – and little of that noise makes much sense.

worden
worden

Mike, I agree with your call for peace and getting along. I'm the person in the comment section who brought up civil war. That's because the GOP Public Relations Committee said America would be destroyed if Trump isn't elected.

I'd take that as just so much hyperbole if the news wasn't full of pictures of people wearing MAGA civil war T-shirts. Polls show the majority of Republicans think civil war is possible within the decade.

Civil war is not a fact. But it's a fact that many people seem to be expressing the opinion that civil war may be a viable option if their candidate is not elected. Preparing for civil war was said to be the correct decision by a member of the local GOP leadership in this newspaper.

In my opinion, civil war is not a sane reaction to losing an election. If it is just so much hyperbole, then it's up to the rest of us to cut through the noise and talk to our neighbors, helping them to understand that peaceful talk and peaceful protest makes a lot more sense.

