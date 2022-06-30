For those of you living in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District, this is your lucky year. You have a retired Army veteran running to be your representative in Washington, D.C. His name is Joe Yetter.
Dr. Yetter is also a retired physician and teacher, who currently runs a small, family farm in Azalea. It doesn’t get much better than that, except it does with Joe. He’s a pragmatist, who approaches issues with a clear, reality-based perspective. His honesty, integrity and commitment to the Constitution go beyond party lines. Oh, and when you talk to Joe, he really listens.
I am not just repeating rote notes. I have worked beside Joe, in various capacities, for several years now and have been lucky enough to enjoy his quick wit, generous nature, fair approach and down-home character. He supports a woman’s right to choose, understands how lack of water and excessive heat affect our family farms and believes that education needs to include an honest look at our past to prepare our children for the future.
Dr. Yetter has put his life on the line for America in the U.S. Army, and retired a Colonel, after decades of service. If all of our representatives were of this nature, we would be getting a lot more done in Washington and with a lot less animosity. So, when you vote this November, cast your ballot for Dr. Joe Yetter, the leader CD2 needs.
I could not agree more, Connie. Dr. Yetter is an exceptional man and an excellent candidate. He possess intelligence, wisdom and integrity that is sorely lacking in government today. I hope for his success.
Joe Yetter is an excellent candidate and would make great Rep for CD2.
https://www.joefororegon.com/
Joe Yetter on the issues:
https://www.joefororegon.com/policy-issues
