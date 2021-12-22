Letter: Construction project is perfectly timed for holiday traffic Dec 22, 2021 3 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You have to wonder about the decision to start a major construction project in front of Costco during the holiday season. The traffic backups are a mess.Michael ShermanWinchester Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment sectorstar Dec 22, 2021 1:45pm As a Costco employee myself, don't even get me started about this! Most of us have to leave for work 30-45 mins earlier than we normally would because we never know how long we're going to sit there in traffic not moving and risk being late for work. Throw in the fact that not everyone is in a position where they have time to be able to do that with doing things like taking/picking up a kid from school than having to go to work in a timed matter. On average I'll be sitting there for 10 mins or a little more when I'm less than a few hundred feet away from the driveway entrance to the store. Its unclear to me what exactly what kind of work is being done as when I finally get to the point to where the flagger is I just see a bunch of people standing around doing nothing or on their phones. They started doing this first week of December and we had a pretty mellow first of the month week compared to what we normally would, especially on a big holiday month. On average when waiting in traffic thats stopped I'll see about 10 cars give or take do a u-turn and go elseware because they got tired of waiting. Other employees have said they noticed similar incidents. One thing I'm concerned about is the side of the road by the entrance near the coffee place where they tore some of it up, for weeks its been covered with a giant metal plate that I'd estimate is probably the length of nearly 2 cars. If it does indeed freeze and get covered by snow next week, that thing is gonna be a death trap for some people that can't see it and not experienced driving in winter conditions. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular The dance lives on: Roseburg woman remembered in Eugene ballet Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Oakland man facing rape, sodomy charges after alleged tryst with teenage girl Homeless man arrested for sneaking into motel room, stealing watch Is he really ill or faking it? Tyrone Powell to be examined to find out TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Customer Service Specialist Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Solitary confinement in Oregon prisons challenged Fire engulfs house in southeast Roseburg Portland pays $100K to settle protest lawsuit Oregon State University 'likely' will require COVID boosters Portland man accused of unintentionally killing cousin Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(1) comment
As a Costco employee myself, don't even get me started about this! Most of us have to leave for work 30-45 mins earlier than we normally would because we never know how long we're going to sit there in traffic not moving and risk being late for work. Throw in the fact that not everyone is in a position where they have time to be able to do that with doing things like taking/picking up a kid from school than having to go to work in a timed matter. On average I'll be sitting there for 10 mins or a little more when I'm less than a few hundred feet away from the driveway entrance to the store. Its unclear to me what exactly what kind of work is being done as when I finally get to the point to where the flagger is I just see a bunch of people standing around doing nothing or on their phones. They started doing this first week of December and we had a pretty mellow first of the month week compared to what we normally would, especially on a big holiday month. On average when waiting in traffic thats stopped I'll see about 10 cars give or take do a u-turn and go elseware because they got tired of waiting. Other employees have said they noticed similar incidents. One thing I'm concerned about is the side of the road by the entrance near the coffee place where they tore some of it up, for weeks its been covered with a giant metal plate that I'd estimate is probably the length of nearly 2 cars. If it does indeed freeze and get covered by snow next week, that thing is gonna be a death trap for some people that can't see it and not experienced driving in winter conditions.
