Indoctrination of the youth to a government's way of thinking was one of germany's greatest tools to the Nazi rise and Hitler's take over pre-World War II.
Taking all parental consent or thinking out of schools is a giant first step in the repeat of the Nazi — via Hitler's take over of Germany and a think only as government teaches you way of life.
To think this could never happen here in the "Good Old USA" is to bury your head in the sands of liberty. Taken from time to time over history, away from the unaware and lazy thinking populace.
Terry Krewson
Sutherlin
Many people, both young and old, think they are thinking for themselves because they can easily find the answer they are looking for on the Internet. All kneel to the greatness of the Internet.
Skynet...Skynet...are you out there?
Yes, skepticism is all but dead in today’s youth.
dejadoodoo: you think Skynet is gonna tell you?
Grins.
