Is it amusing or pitiful that Radical Feminist Educated Elitist Socialists Democrats (and their male counterparts) have nothing better to do than dis the more conservative folks who don't agree with their political views?
Blaming the conservative GOP for all the negative events happening in this country is irresponsible and just plain inane. However, this works both ways. It's pitiful no matter which side is "throwing the dirt."
Both political parties have pluses or minuses and politicians who give us reasons to feel proud or ashamed. It's my opinion that spewing imagined self-superiority and obvious hatred to divide the masses creates more hatred and adds to the problems.
It's doubtful the individuals who bring death and destruction to others have hearts full of love
I believe we all need to do what we can to make our little corner of the world a better place. For some, that may be simply not throwing trash out the car window. For others , it may be years of volunteering time and skills to provide vital services in a community.
There are many ways to show kindness, including being respectful of someone else's views, or at the very least, being tolerant.
We don't have to agree on issues or even like one another, but anyone with common sense knows the decent thing to do is treat others with respect and courtesy regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or political party. You catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar.
Marian Owens
Glendale
(9) comments
That's quite a moniker you're hanging onto people with your sweeping generalization, now isn't it. And showing proof with facts about who is causing the most unrest, civil disobedience and violence you call inane. That's a very sour mouthful from someone who wants everyone to just "show kindness, including being respectful of someone else's views, or at the very least, being tolerant.". You've explained fully how your understanding of your own words work for you.
Do you see the hypocrisy in your letter? You state, "There are many ways to show kindness, including being respectful of someone else's view", and this is just a couple of paragraphs after this malicious name calling rant, "...Radical Feminist Educated Elitist Socialists Democrats (and their male counterparts)"
There are too many people - and you know who you are - that constantly complain and "throw dirt" and denegrate others who don't share your point of view. Stop it.
Marion, I think you need to look in the mirror.
So, the big message of your letter is that you’ve got a honey trap set to catch Elitist Socialists Democrats, and the stuff stuck in the middle is misdirection?
Ain’t many of that animal to catch in this Republican stronghold of Douglas County. Say you catch one, whatcha gonna do with it…feed it to some rabid “Trump Won” deniers?
"spewing"... "hatred" ... "death and destruction." I don't know. Sounds like vinegar to me.
Marian:
You write: "Anyone with common sense knows the decent thing to do is treat others with respect and courtesy...."
May I suggest that you keep that sentiment in mind, and then reconsider what you expressed in the first sentence of your letter?
She was paraphrasing Tracy's self-description, but without the same level of wit and good humor.
Thank you, Marian, Thank you very much.
