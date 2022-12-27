Christmas being a time for us all to enjoy our families, the good cooking from those of us who are good cooks, and to be together, sing the carols, read to our children, these are the things we all look forward to.
There are other things to be thankful for. A robust community with individuals who make an effort to help all people, systems of self-government that sees to the needs of our irrigation districts, our schools, cities and our county.
Personally, I am grateful for the presence of a hometown newspaper that keeps us informed about these things. Newspapers are critical to a healthy community. I am loyal to The News-Review and I talk to people about what gets printed in it, regularly. Sadly, among the people I like and respect, there are those who shun the paper. I argue with them about that.
I can't turn my back on the local news, to do so would be foolish. But when I read Ann Coulter's essay in the Sunday issue of The News-Review I have to question my loyalty to the publication. The vitriol, anger and hatred she spews are not what I would expect of a family-oriented newspaper, and on Christmas Day, no less!
I hope you all had good times this Christmas. And just so you can read the words in this publication of ours, may we all be blessed with Peace on Earth, and Good Will Towards Men.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.