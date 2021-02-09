Community Rights Douglas County agrees with Carisa Cegavske's Jan. 25 article in The News-Review about County commissioner Tom Kress being the less visible and less controversial of our three commissioners. We have to count our blessings however they occur.
Despite his business background and experience, CRDC must take exception to his statement: "...people...should be valued and treated like customers."
He is simply perpetuating the commissioners’ narrative that our county should be "run like a business." Apparently all this entails is providing inadequate customer service.
The citizens of Douglas County are hardworking residents, not consumers, who vote and pay taxes and they deserve a county government that respects their opinions and works to provide for their health and welfare by providing them the necessary community services.
The community of Douglas County wants and demands a representative county government that benefits everyone, not a Walmart version that thinks of us as a source of revenue and numbers on a spread sheet. We need a county government that has a manager who handles the county's business (like the City of Roseburg) allowing the commissioners time to do their job — focus on meeting the needs of the residents.
The irresponsible consumerism promoted by our commissioners that benefits the corporate/government partnership both has been increasing our personal debt and far too long been destroying our communities' ecosystems.
What is needed is a county government "of the people" that provides dignity, mutuality, continuance that is prosperous and flourishing for not only humanity but all planetary life. Also, a county government that is honest, transparent and welcomes public comments. Denying public comment at commissioners' meeting fails to provide the dignity, mutuality and continuance necessary in a transparent government. If the public is denied the opportunity to discuss county policy and decision making in real time, then there is neither transparency nor honesty. It is vital that the community and the commissioners see that everyone must be represented, not just the wealthy "customers."
The commissioners' business model narrative needs changing. There are plenty of businesses that provide customer service. We, the residents of Douglas County, want a government. We all want and deserve equitable government representation and community respect. We deserve nothing less.
John Hunter
Tenmile
I don't disagree with anything in the letter, but before I could agree and offer a thumbs up I'd like to know who and what Community Rights Douglas County is.
Can you give us some background, Mr. Hunter?
