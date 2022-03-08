We are finally seeing some relief from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hopefully, we are not merely enjoying a respite before another COVID variant emerges and takes more lives.
In taking stock of all that has occurred, it is most important to address the most pernicious lie propagated over the last two years. That is the lie that while many died with COVID, very few died from COVID. Indeed, if that were true, our suffering and sacrifice would have been for naught, and there would be a legitimate basis to characterize Dr. Fauci and the other servants of public health as bumbling fools that needlessly destroyed our livelihoods and way of life.
The elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions were most likely to die. But it is incorrect to conclude that, “they would have died anyway.”
The CDC website concerning predicted versus actual numbers of deaths per week over a year’s time is instructive. Data from the last six years were analyzed to discern what the expected numbers of deaths from all causes should have been over the last few years. Since February 2020, the CDC found 1,078,226 excess, that is, more than expected deaths. They reported that 217,616 more than predicted deaths were from causes other than COVID, which may reflect the great stress we suffered during this time. Thus, 860,610 more than predicted deaths were attributed to COVID. The weekly numbers of excess deaths also exactly coincided with the surges in COVID cases and deaths that peaked in April 2020, August 2020, January 2021, September 2021, and finally during the omicron surge in January and February of 2022.
COVID killed well over 800,000 Americans. Had we done nothing, many more would have died. We humans are fallible and mistakes were made, but we did a good and necessary job.
