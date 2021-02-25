Business owners are struggling, but white owners have a problem. President Biden's screaming “whites need not apply” favoring COVID-19 loans to Minority-owned businesses. There's ways to help both without his "separate, but equal" 1954 mind set.
Biden, promises unification while provoking racial resentment by targeting benefits to favored groups. That violates the 14th Amendment; (equal treatment). Governor Brown foolishly reserved a pot of COVID money for black business owners, and a white logging company owner sued — halting her discriminatory program. A white barber shop owner won his 14th Amendment claim against injustice too since separate but equal isn't (Plessy v. Ferguson 1954). Catch up folks...!
When these complex business loans launched everybody had trouble applying. Problem solved by Vice President Harris, who proposed “navigators” to pilot minority business owners through that application process. Dare I say it: That’s a good idea, but not for all? No one understands federal loan application gobbledygook; black's or white's. Close Harris, but no cigar.
CODIV aid, should go first to businesses to protect employee pay checks, regardless of the business owners race. Minority owned business represents just 2 million of the 2.6 million black-owned enterprises in the nation but no employees, just owners (U.S. Black Chamber). Propping up those businesses simply because they’re minority-owned, in preference to businesses with employees, and someone's gonna sue.
The next COVID bill should foster "unity," by abiding to the 14th Amendment to provide all small businesses help. Businesses that demonstrate the greatest need should get the financial help first. Even white owned businesses — because the 14th Amendment hasn't changed since little white and black kids began attending school together — for unity according to the 1954 law that caused gnashing of teeth and wringing of hands all for not. It's the law!
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
Actually Wayne, Biden wanted to make sure that money set up to help small businesses actually gets to small businesses. Communities (certainly not ours) with small businesses owned and operated by minorities, many of whom don't speak English couldn't even apply - you can't successfully apply when you can't read the application. And having banks administer those loans who assessed risk, preferring to loan to only those based on their risk factors, means the entire previous appropriations for small business was moot. During the other guy's administration, appropriations for small business help, didn't really help them, it went to more robust businesses and drove small businesses into bankruptcy and closure, you know very well having no small business in a small community kills that community. A more regulated appropriation plan for small businesses was necessary and is now going to insure the loan program money gets to where it supposed to. It's not singling out minorities, it's including all small businesses. And oversight has returned to what before was nothing but a grifter's joke.
