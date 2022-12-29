America has become a nation of lies, liars and cowards. Only 1% of the population ever stands in harm’s way to preserve this Constitutional Republic. Democrats undermine the Constitution in favor of democracy, a system that allows individuals to be stripped of their rights using a concept of a Secret Ballot, or mob rule. The Secret Ballot is a means by which fearful men can hide from their treachery in stealing another human’s rights.
Anne Frank, stripped of her rights and dehumanized, went into hiding, the people helping her were the criminals and the people who drug her out into the streets and executed her were law-abiding Democrats. Six million died. Every Democracy diminishes the integrity of their leadership, so, every Democracy fails absolutely.
Democrats in America were more lethal, over 60 million were killed, they too were dehumanized, they too lost their human rights to Secret Ballots and political treachery and they too were killed with the same disrespect and disregard. Margaret Sanger’s agenda was no secret and the impact on our minority population was devastating, imagine your population diminished by millions because of their heritage.
America has stumbled and failed many times, and the salvation of the nation fell into the hands of its citizenry. People of solid moral character, disciplined and determined in the endeavor, guided by integrity and intellect. The nation was saved. But current generations have no integrity, they are intellectually and morally bankrupt and lacking in discipline and drive. They will fail this nation. We are looking at a nation with a mean collective IQ of 85. Defining a population with no potential, dependent on their virtue and toxic at the ballot box.
To save America, only veterans should be allowed to vote. Men and women committed to preserving this nation with their lives.
(1) comment
This is one of the most dastardly letters I've read in the N-R.
