Letter: Dallas continues to mislead his constituents
Dec 17, 2021

Dallas Heard received appropriate treatment for being removed in the Oregon Senate for refusing to follow state and national CDC health and safety guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks who confuse politics with public safety are helping keep the deadly virus mutating and infecting. Public endangerment is a serious matter.

I feel sorry for his recalcitrant denial of the facts. He's misleading his constituents.

Diana Pace
Roseburg
