I recently came across a website that shows all the bills for our State Legislature and how our representatives are voting. Check out https://gov.oregonlive.com/legislators/Dallas-Heard. There were 44 Bills so far and Dallas voted 'No' on 35 and 'Excused' on 9. I posted a question on his Facebook page on Monday asking why he was voting No on every Bill this year. He didn't answer me. Instead he just deleted my posting from his page. Why?
I now understand he put out a "press release" in early March that said he would vote No on everything until the Capitol is open to the public again. That press release isn't even on his legislative web page with his other press releases. Why not?
Dallas appears to prefer dramatic, yet empty, statements. Like ripping his mask off in the Capitol and voting No on everything.
The ONLY people hurt by voting No on everything is the citizens of Oregon. How about doing the real work of representing everyone by voting and answering their questions?
Please keep tabs on your representatives! Everyone should care what our tax dollars are getting us when we elect someone into office.
Please stay involved and express your support, or lack of support, for the issues you care about. We still have the power to vote and we should never take that for granted!
Teresa Downey
Roseburg
[thumbup]Good letter, Teresa. It's important to add that Dallas Heard was rewarded for his childish, government blocking, selfish actions by being made the chairman of the State Republican Party, with the support of the local GOP. That's the same State GOP that called the January 6 capitol insurrection a 'false flag' operation. I have a hard time believing the majority of Republicans in Douglas County actually support this distortion of reality.
I wonder why Senator Heard did NOT vote no on $255,313 of federal Paycheck Protection Program money his family business received.
