Kudos to my state senator, Dallas Heard, for recently standing up to the Democrat left wing progressives who currently dominate the Oregon Legislature. ("Heard again removed over mask;" The News-Review, Dec. 15.)
"Oooohhh, Senator Heard refused to wear a mask" (although he did comply with the completely unscientific and ridiculous "six-foot-rule") while trying to perform the duties for which thousands of his constituents (we the people) elected him to do (i.e., be our voice before the government)! According to the Oregon State legislative majority (democrats), he is obviously one of "those guys." Most likely a Christian, respects the U.S. Constitution, believes in the rule of law and has family values. Such a bad man.
By now though, nearly two years into the insanity brought upon us by an unelected bureaucrat named Dr. Anthony Fauci (i.e. Mr. "I am science"), it is more than obvious that the COVID Plandemic is just that: a total charade. I'm sure the "fact checkers" will be all over that statement despite the recent Supreme Court ruling that Big Tech's "fact checking" is no more than some idiot's single opinion which has been continuously used by the Left to censor alternative view points which are contrary to the Left's narrative; not to mention the First Amendment.
Anyhow, I digress. In my opinion all American citizens (not just Senator Heard) should be standing up to this authoritarian government as Senator Heard has done. And every car driving by VA along Garden Valley every Saturday morning should be loudly cheering on and honking their car horns in support of those patriots. At least they are making an effort to express their love for this country and the displeasure of the marxist mentality that is blatantly thrown in our face everyday by those in Salem and Washington D.C.
So, if you disagree with Senator Heard's protest on the Senate floor, please take a moment to reconsider the real facts of this pandemic (with a 98.9% recovery rate) and weigh the same against any unfounded fears which may be causing you to allow your God-given rights of freedom to be stolen from you without a single protest. Dallas Heard is my hero!
(2) comments
Loren...Dallas Heard is your hero? It takes more than juvenile pig-headedness and hiding from common sense to impress me, but it's okay with me if you are impressed with such deeds.
Loren, based upon your writing, I have no doubt that Heard is your hero. The virus has such allies. You are many. Legion, in fact.
