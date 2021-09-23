Whew! That was a close call for Democrats.
Can't have Dallas Heard speaking to young impressible minds at his alma mater.
The NEA could have had an outbreak of critical thinking theory instead of critical race theory that 100,000 Marxist professors in our colleges want.
It makes their job so much harder for those overworked professors if our young adults show up loving American freedom and (oh horrors!) loving God!
Freedom was desired by George Washington's freezing volunteers, who marched nine miles at night in a snowstorm to fight at Trenton. And George Washington had a life long habit of getting up at 4:30 to read his bible. (You, too, could be labeled a domestic terrorist if you believe this.) No wonder snowflakes need a "safe place" when Dallas talks.
Freedom is a precious birthright, has our birthright been sold for a bowl of porridge? Many yearning to be free have thanked God for a place to flee to. Dallas Heard has my vote and some voters now have buyer's remorse after passing the school bond.
Ed Schattenkerk
Tenmile
(4) comments
Holy Moly -- what a pile of hestelort (that's the same as horse droppings in Norwegian). All that because a politician was stopped from doing something not authorized (allegedly -- I haven't heard an official statement from the school board yet).
I don't normally go this far, but you don't know ANYTHING about that situation, critical thinking, what professors yearn to teach, what voters think, what students think...but I'm glad you want to vote for Dallas Heard. By the way, what is he running for?
And I've walked hundreds of miles in freezing Minnesota winters (-37 F being my personal best) -- and some of those miles to Confirmation classes -- so stick it.
Below are actual quotes from the founding fathers, despite what Bill O'Reilly, Levin, Ingraham, Carlson and the propagandist crew tell you on Fox News...
"Christianity neither is, nor ever was a part of the common law."
-Thomas Jefferson
"Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together."
-James Madison
"The government of the United States is not in any sense founded on the Christian religion."
-John Adams
Dallas Heard is not an alumni of Douglas High School. He attended UVC, where he may or may not have earned a diploma.
I also don't believe that schools are currently "open" for anyone other than students or staff to be on campus, so as to keep COVID out of the schools and students able to attend in person. Had Mr. Heard truly had permission from the administration, he should be able to produce some sort of documentation. This whole situation reeks of a few students going rogue, maybe a school board member or two, suggesting that he come to the site, without bothering to check restrictions and get actual permission.
It's been a long time since I was in school, but I don't recall ever having a politician or Chairman of any political party being allowed to speak and address students AT any of the schools I attended outside of commencement. If Sen. Heard is allowed to spew his lies, why shouldn't leaders from Citizens for Tyranny, QAnon and Antifa also be allowed? Where do you draw the line?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.