I want to thank our left-leaning forum friends for their spirited defense of President Joe Biden.
However, to balance the discussion, I would like to offer some polling data that show a remarkable collapse of confidence in the present administration.
In the most recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Biden has an approval rating of just 37.8%.
Even worse, Vice President Kamala Harris' approval rating now stands at 27.8%, a full 10 points lower than our president.
By a 7:1 ratio, independent voters said that Biden is doing a worse job than expected.
In an earlier poll, 59% of respondents said they believed Biden would be unable to complete his first term and 38% believe him to be suffering from some form of impaired mental capacity.
If you go to "Election Betting Odds," you will see that only 15% of people believe President Biden will be reelected in 2024.
As troublesome as these polls might be for some readers, it is the relentlessly downward direction of the data that should be even more worrisome.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
Heck with polling data. The Democrats had a significant opportunity to solidify their base and have totally blown it. I can go on and on about the things I don't like about where the Republican Party is going. But it is almost mind blowing how poorly the Democrats have used what power they had to misrepresent their constituents.
1. With its various factions, Democrats have increasingly less solidarity in their own party to get important and desired bills passed.
2. Democrats spend increasing energy on passing bills not desired by the majority of their constituents and more importantly, spending much less energy on issues deemed more important.
3. Democrats have done a horrible job describing to public taxpayers what actually is in the various $trillion bills they seek to pass. Any politician asking us to trust them is not going to be widely accepted.
4. With mid-term elections less than a year away, it appears Democrats will soon lose their power to push through their agenda, something more and more Americans are OK with.
5. And my pet peeve; why wasn't increased taxes on corporations and those making over $400,000 per year the very first stand alone bill approved as promised over and over again before the election? Tying it to other infrastructure and build back better bills is a recipe for disaster.
6. The January 6 Committee is making a mockery out of the investigation. It appears more and more likely Republicans will be able to run out the clock on the investigation before any meaningful actions are taken to protect future elections from a repeat.
7. Abortion. Need I say more?
8. If Democrats lose the mid-term elections as appears likely, more right leaning Supreme Court Justices will be appointed.
9. And on and on.
Gosh, Roger, I sure as heck do appreciate your sincere concern.
But Golly, Gee.
I just checked the calendar. November 8, 2022 is (*checks notes*) still a touch less than a year away.
For June through September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics missed 626,000 jobs; this is a huge number--since you are so very concerned about some numbers--and while jobs numbers were underestimating growth, polls found approval of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy dropping; that's history, now.
Yes, people are concerned about inflation; but those forces appear to be easing already; similarly, ports are clearing out the backlog, and more goods are being sold than ever before in our history.
Covid-19 still kills over 1,000 Americans a day--in fact, nearly three 9/11s every week, but these *numbers* are currently improving. (Could get worse in winter and resistance by idjits).
Trump is beset by criminal and civil issues, as are other prominent Republicans; I expect his name in multiple courts in the weeks before Nov 8. I'll pop some corn.
Republicans are gerrymandering, but fish swim and birds fly, so it's Wednesday.
Harris' rotten numbers are a product of secular changes along with racism and sexism. Those are worrisome, here in 2021.
I'm worried about increasing threats of violence by RWNJs today, tomorrow, and the days following. I'll let you know when I get worried about polling a couple months out from elections.
Meanwhile: enjoy infrastructure week!
It is interesting to see one of our conservative friends posting polling data to predict the future. I would suggest chicken bones or interesting shaped rocks would be great alterative tools for prediction.
