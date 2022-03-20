I personally have no problem going to a permanent Day Light Savings time. I have electricity in my barn and hen houses so can set my lights on timers so my hens don't stop laying in the winter. But has any thought been given to small children walking to school or waiting for a school bus in the winter when it is still dark?

Leonard W. Riley

Roseburg

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(3) comments

UrsulaMajor
UrsulaMajor

YES! Stop the nonsense. Let's just go to Standard Time and Leave it Alone!!!

Add Reply
Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

As usual when the government is given 2 choices they always pick the wrong one.

Morning sunshine is far more beneficial to humans health than evening sun.

Add Reply
dejadoodoo
dejadoodoo

It would seem that most of us want that additional hour of sunlight at night, but I experienced one summer on Oahu and about six summers in Arizona following "regular" time. It was fine -- no, actually more than fine -- it was normal and nice to experience normal daylight hours without the twice yearly artificial change.

If asked to vote, I'd be voting to kill Daylight Saving Time.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.