In response to the letter to the editor "Deer lives matter, too," in the Aug. 1 edition of The News-Review: My suggestion is to save your $10.00 and purchase First Aid supplies.
My friend and I have the deer warning whistles on both of our motorcycles. Apparently the deer that jumped onto the side of my friend while riding over Lolo Pass didn't read the label on the box saying they should run away from the sound, and put my friend in the Missoula hospital for 3 days. I believe they are useless and a waste of money.
The deer got what he deserved, a permanent nap.
James Popham
Roseburg
