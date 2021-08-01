We do have one way to protect our deer.
It's sad to see them lying dead on our roads. Young babies will remain by their dying mother's side, which also puts them in danger.
You can buy whistles for less than $10. They come in a pack of two. I attached mine onto my car with zip ties on the front. When I wash my car I make sure to flush them out so they remain efficient and do their job.
The deer hear these and stand "at a standstill" just looking as you go by. I really don't understand why ODOT or other agencies don't have some way of getting this information out. But, I do know why your insurance company will not leave a note on your billing statement informing you of these whistles for under $10. Imagine the deductible you can save, or the money you could save from not having to buy another car. You might not be injured in the accident even though the deer usually have many injuries or even death.
Marla Chauffe
Sutherlin
(3) comments
I'm glad that works for you, Marla. Deer and roads just don't mix as I've evidenced by seeing fawn twins become emaciated wandering around with no doe-mom in sight...for days now. Or that fuzzy-antlered yearling buck have one broken and dangling at the side of his face clearly having had some sort of run in with whatever was strong enough to break it. I suspect we'll all see more deer damage as long as fire and wind-driven smoke cause them to leave the forest. But that's not the only reason. Deer are grazers with no natural predators here. Graze the hills long enough and what's available to sustain them is gone. That's the point they begin to come out of the forest grazing grounds to where people grow tasty things, even if it means taking their chances with moving vehicles. I've never hit one or had one hit my vehicle and I'm sure not looking forward to that happening.
Deer whistles DO help! My parent's lived out on Cole Road and at least once a week, deer would jump out of nowhere, into the road. The deer would either landed on their car, or were hit. Though car damage was a problem, it was the deer my parents were concerned about. After deer whistles were attached to the front of their car, it became very rare for deer to appear in the cars path. Our family all attached the whistles to our vehicle's, with same results. Yes, save the deer and attach the whistles!
There is no good evidence that deer whistles work to reduce crashes and/or cervine mortality.
There is good evidence that the deer whistles can, and do, separate well-meaning people from their money
Don't waste your money. Spend a bit of your own time driving slower and more carefully.
https://athenaeum.libs.uga.edu/handle/10724/24307
