Congressman Peter DeFazio’s political opponents have been tossing around buzzwords on infrastructure like candy at a parade. But don’t let false allegations of “socialism” and “illegal spending” fool you. (In a recent meeting I heard someone say “Kindness is being mistaken for Socialism” ... I agree). Congressman DeFazio’s infrastructure agenda is fully-funded, bipartisan, and approved by 56 percent of Americans — and features some of the biggest investments in Oregon jobs and infrastructure in U.S. history.
You can look at just a handful of the provisions in the most recent infrastructure proposal, and decide for yourself if they seem too radical:
* Sweeping investments in urban and rural transportation
* Rebuilding rural bridges to ensure constituent safety
* Expanding broadband access and electricity infrastructure to remote and rural communities
* Enforcing safety regulations across all transportation modes
* Addressing and preventing the effects of climate change
The only people these policies will hurt are corrupt politicians and the special interests that fund them. Instead of concern for those folks, Democrats are working to invest in their constituents and those communities that need help the most.
Once again Congressman DeFazio has proven himself to be hard at work for the people of Douglas County and the 4th Congressional District. Unfounded accusations won’t stop him from delivering for Oregon voters. I am so grateful for a congressman that shows up, does his homework and delivers for us. This is called good governance.
Connie Page
Roseburg
