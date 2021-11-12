As a veteran, I know that the dedication, work, and sacrifice of those who have served in the armed forces is an invaluable part of American society. Those willing to put their lives on the line in the name of freedom, the fabric that holds this American experiment together, is a debt that can never be fully repaid. Our federal government and elected officials have continually failed our veterans, and it is beyond disappointing — it is embarrassing.
Congressman Peter DeFazio is an outlier among most of our elected officials in the federal government. A veteran himself, having served in the Air Force Reserves from 1967-71, DeFazio continuously fights for the reformation of our VA system, both in Oregon and nationally. His push to bring accountability to the Roseburg VA Health Care System not only led to the replacement of senior staff after it was found they neglected their duties, it also led to nationwide reforms. It is because of Congressman DeFazio that Eugene opened a new VA clinic in 2016. He fought to give Veterans their dues; from those affected by Agent Orange and Burn Pits, to mental health services, he has shown time and again his goal of creating a VA system that is efficient and caring, and most importantly, adequately serves vets. Additionally, he recently secured $1.7 million to improve the memory care facility at the Lebanon Veterans Home.
What Peter understands that others do not is this - there is no greater good than that of simple, human compassion. No amount of bureaucratic reshuffling or political posturing can make up for person-to-person connectivity.
Our Veterans have sacrificed much for this country and for our freedoms. Thanks to Peter DeFazio, we can continue the herculean task of repaying our debt to our veterans.
Marty Katz
Roseburg
(1) comment
Marty, thanks. Yes! Peter DeFazio is great for veterans, both at a policy level and at the granular constituent services level. I've referred to his office any number of veterans who had had issues dealing with government agencies, and they always found proper assistance. At the policy level, he's been spot-on, too.
We could not have a better representative.
And now, with redistricting, I'm going to have a *terrible* representative: Cliff Bentz, he of "I strongly oppose government run healthcare," which, of course, would include the VA, military medicine, the Indian Health Service, Medicare, Obamacare, etc.
Bentz, why do you hate our veterans?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.