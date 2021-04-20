As I write this on Monday, President Biden is meeting at the White House with a bipartisan group of legislators regarding the American Jobs Plan.
This plan is critical to repairing our crumbling American infrastructure, building to 21st century standards, extending the economic recovery, and bringing economic and human benefits right here in southern Oregon.
Our congressman, Representative Peter DeFazio, says this:
“For far too long, we have kicked the can down the road and neglected Oregon’s critical infrastructure needs. Oregon loses billions in untapped economic potential every year and is falling behind the rest of the world. In order to catch up, we need to build up the systems and structures that support our modern economy. The American Jobs Plan is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create millions of good-paying union jobs while bringing our infrastructure into the 21st century and addressing the existential threat of climate change. And at every step of the way, this plan will invest in America’s workers and turbocharge our nation’s competitiveness in the world.”
As we all know, Representative Peter DeFazio is Chair of the powerful Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. This committee is key to the legislation, its implementation, and making sure that all Americans reap the benefits — including every one of us in DeFazio's district.
Most Americans support this American Jobs Plan: 73% of all Americans, 93% of Democrats, 67% of independents, and 57% of Republicans.
At this moment in time, there is no representative more important to achieving this gargantuan task; and nobody is better suited for the task than Peter DeFazio. We should all be grateful that he is working for us, to Build Back Better.
Joseph Yetter
Azalea
