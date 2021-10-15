Joe Biden won the presidency by campaigning as a "moderate" spender against Senator Bernie Sanders. As if! I am loathe to impute that Biden campaigned in an intentionally insincere manner, I sense that his assumption of the socialist agenda is an honest post-election conversion, as he grappled with tenacious problems of state unforeseen prior to the election.
Too charitable? Perhaps. Biden shamelessly claims his $3.5-trillion reclamation tax bill will cost zero dollars. This bill is a Sanders socialist wish list that Congressman De Fazio applauds because it dramatically increases America’s welfare state and entitlements. It spends billions on green-energy/climate subsidies while adding trillions to our national debt.
Either way, the president is now the Pope of "The Church of What's Happening Now" for socialist programs including his alter-boy and passive observer, Congressman De Fazio as his party conducts a descending arpeggio of intemperate notes, thereby retaining Mr. De Fazio's influence in the same crapulous party policies that most Oregonians reject excluding the Tri-Cities voters who insist on retaining this tax and spend "swamper." Bless their hearts.
It will be ironic if Mr. Fazio is saved by their grace since they aren't sensitive to the high cost of socialists' failures as we infidels in the hinterland pews are.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.