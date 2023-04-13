Just could not let the following statement from Mr. Wyden prior to his town hall meeting in Sutherlin go without comment: "I encourage people to attend one of these community gathering that show the rest of the country that democracy is alive and thriving in every nook and cranny of the state."
How Mr. Wyden can say that democracy is still functioning in his home state that he has represented for 40 plus years, is laughable.
When there is a super majority in any state, it never results in healthy representation of all citizens.
The stark division that has developed between urban and rural values in Oregon is the result of his party being in power/control for years, where all of Oregon is forced to follow his party's one-sided legislation passed into law.
When a single party is in complete control there is no incentive to find common ground anymore. Why would they? Of particular note, is that 3/4 of Oregon counties voted red in the general election.
Democrat mandates tied to state funding force our rural school districts to enforce policies that do not reflect the values of the majority in those communities. Most recently, these Democrats mandated policies forces our much loved Sheriff Hanlin to compromise his "strong conservative Christian values' to enforce transgender booking/custody procedural mandates.
If Mr. Wyden was wanting to represent the entire state, he would encourage the same 50/50 representation in State government in Salem.
After spending his 42 years developing this one-sided super majority, it is not likely to happen. However, I will continue to pray and believe miracles still happen today.
Let's see ... Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress. Sheriff John Hanlan. Rep. Christine Goodman. Senator Virgle Osborne. US Rep Cliff Bentz. Rep. Court Boice. Sen. David Brock Smith. Mayor Larry Rich. Former Senators and Rep Dallas Heard, Jeff Kruse and Gary Leif. And many many more.
Pop Quiz: Name the Democrat. Name the one with urban values. Name the ones that prove democracy doesn't work.
Correction: It's House District 2 Representative Virgle Osborne, not senator.
