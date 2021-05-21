We are blessed to live in a country where democracy is our foundation, which is why the preamble to the Constitution first states, “WE, the People…” Being taught about democracy from the age of 6, right up to teaching it myself for 29 years, I would be remiss not to congratulate all of the candidates who ran for office in the Special Election on Tuesday; not just the candidates who won, but all who took the time and energy to run for office, no matter how minor that office may seem.
I would also be remiss if I did not congratulate Andrew Shirtcliff who ran against me for RPS School Board Position No. 2 and won. I wish him well as he begins his journey on the School Board, as he will be working with some very dedicated people who have given their all to the Roseburg Public Schools in many capacities, as staff, teachers, administrators, support personnel, and board members, not to mention the thousands of students who attend our schools. I also congratulate Ann Krimetz, newly elected member in Position No. 7 and wish her well.
I have been so fortunate to work with people in the Roseburg Public School System for 29 years in the classroom, and almost 4 years on the Board. I have been blessed to watch our schools and personnel grow and thrive in both good times and difficult years. I wish continued growth for everyone involved with our schools and community and encourage every citizen to do their part for our future.
Micki Hall
Roseburg
