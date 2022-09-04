This is a response to a letter published on Sept. 1. The letter writer wrote: "From the party currently in power, in many cases, we have not heard or seen solutions." I disagree.
Democrats have passed the Pact Act which helped veterans; the Chips and Science Act which promotes bringing vital industries back to the USA; the Inflation Reduction Act which, among other important measures, reduces drug costs for people on Medicare; and a gun safety law that expands background checks. With few exceptions, Republicans in Congress opposed all of these laws.
President Biden has implemented a student debt relief plan. Republicans are threatening a lawsuit against the plan.
Democrats are protecting women's bodily autonomy. Republicans are implementing draconian anti-abortion laws in several states.
Democrats consistently support Social Security and the Affordable Care Act. Republicans (Sen. Ron Johnson) want to sunset Social Security and repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Democrats consistently oppose tax breaks for the wealthy. Republicans have passed tax breaks for the wealthy. Worse, Sen. Rick Scott has proposed increasing taxes on the poor and middle class (although he claims to be backing down on this idea).
Democrats are proving themselves to be stalwart defenders of our democracy and the rule of law. With some heroic exceptions, Republicans are attempting to undermine the work of the Jan. 6 committee. Moreover, Republicans have nominated a slew of election deniers to positions of trust — secretaries of states, attorneys general, governors, senators, representatives.
Most of all, the majority of members of the Republican Party continue to support and defend the former president, even though the former president is:
Democrats enacted laws that help regular people. Republicans opposed these laws.
Pat Speth Sherman
Roseburg
