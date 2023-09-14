Letters have recently appeared in this paper with powerful accusations towards Democrats calling us marxists, communists and globalists. The writers seem to think the Democrats are a monolithic movement to take over the country; they are arming for war. To claim to be a good Christian while buying weapons and threatening to shoot people is the cherry on top of these absurd letters. Jesus said turn the other cheek, not give 'em both barrels.
I would like to hear these gentlemen explain what they mean by the term marxist? How is that different from a communist? What is a globalist or progressive in their lexicon? It is hard to be offended when you don’t know what their definitions might be. For the record, as a landowner and a Realtor, I have always stood up for private property rights.
These writers give Democrats entirely too much credit. The local party represents many points of view frequently in opposition. I personally, am a progressive on some issues, conservative on others and unsure on many. Generally, Democrats think the government should be involved in helping people get ahead. This does not mean we approve of waste, inefficiency and corruption, such as the state giving the Winchester Dam all their permits late Friday night; when construction was all ready to go and it was too late to get an injunction.
It seems to me these Republicans are shrieking about gun rights and civil war because they don’t have any other ideas. We get threats of violence instead of leading our communities to better places. For example, how do we prevent these terrible forest fires that harm us all, regardless of political persuasions?
Let me take this opportunity to say thank you to the men and women out fighting these wild fires.
