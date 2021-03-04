Concerning the mimics and nitwits who hate Trump so much that they are willing to sacrifice everything they have to destroy him, even after he leaves office, even America as we have known it. The far left Democrats are socialists and communists who take their ques from the communist manifesto, which encourages domestic violence, insurrection, riots, political unrest, to lie, teaches citizens to give up their rights for the sake of the "common good." This always ends in a police state, called preventive justice. These imbeciles think the election was won fair and square. It was not. Dead people's ballots and illegal immigrants' ballots were cast and counted, even after election day was over. This was a flawed election! Hatred will destroy America and our way of life. Even you left-wing communist-loving Democrats! Biden cares nothing about us as individuals. Take note of his agendas. He is anti-American. He is a liar, he's a crooked lover of China and a traitor of America. He should have never been elected President. Biden has violated his oath of office, he hates the U.S. Constitution, except when he can make it work for him.
Robert Hilliard
Roseburg
Editor's Note: There has been no evidence of fraud or theft in the 2020 November election, although more than 50 lawsuits were filed with courts throughout the nation.
Not ALL Democrats are far left as your title says. And while the far right Democrats may support socialist/communist agendas, it's pretty clear the far right supports a fascist agenda. Hopefully, there are enough people with a brain to prevent either extreme side from taking over. Though, I'm starting to wonder.
