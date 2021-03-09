A recent letter to the News Review titled 'Democrats are pushing US toward communism' was one of the most laughable letters I have ever read. The writer stated that the far-left Democrats are "socialists and communists who take their cue from the communist manifesto, which encourages domestic violence, insurrection, riots, political unrest, to lie, teaches citizens to give up their rights for the sake of the 'common good.' This always ends in a police state, called preventive justice."
Brother, I'm so sorry, but you just described exactly what the Donald Trump administration was. At no other time in our country's great history has there ever been domestic violence, insurrection, riots and political unrest as there was during Donald Trump's presidency. His followers, storming the U.S. Capital Building, took this country to a new level of violent insurrection never seen before. As he calmly stood there and encouraged his followers to march on the capital, our president did nothing to stop the violence. That man, our president, that malicious, hateful, spiteful, mean-spirited, racist president, who would not accept his election defeat and whose presidency culminated in his incitement of the Jan. 6 rioters on the Capitol Building, almost destroyed America. He is gone now, thankfully, and America will return to being a great country.
The American people wanted a change, most saw how what a hateful man their president was, and that is why Joe Biden won the election.
Say what you want about Joe Biden. Say what you want about any American president. But none has ever had, or ever will have, the terrible, negative legacy that Donald Trump left with.
Robert Myers
Roseburg
