Political politics are despicable, do what’s best for the people
Republican members of the Oregon Senate in Salem using stalling tactics to eliminate certain Democratic high priority agenda items. I despise politics, but despise more one political group arrogantly dictating on high to a smaller group. Welcome to political politics, as they are at this time. Very recently someone indicated the governor did not want her political agenda held hostage or train wrecked. Wait a minute, the State government is supposed to deal with essential government services and not turn into a three ring political circus.
It is true that several very populace counties with certain beliefs control the State Legislature. That crowd at this time to a great degree can and does exercise its agenda and spends your tax money, as it sees fit.
Here are some ideas that should be implemented to cure at least some of this mess:
1. Fair apportionment of the voting areas to better distribute votes and represent the will of all of the people.
2. Limits on state spending.
3. Term limits on how long a person can serve in a position and how many times the person can run for that office.
4. 30-some years ago there was a property tax revolt and it was good for the property tax payer at the time. It is a mess now and is actually unfair leading to persons loosing their homes. Scrap the system and develop a more equitable property tax system. Have you heard of a government agency saying; We do not want or need your tax money, we are going to cut taxes! No!
5. No state elected offices can be held by any person affiliated with a political party. This would eliminate party derived agendas and get back to essential state business.
Getting fair treatment and accountability for you tax dollars?
