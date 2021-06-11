We are often impressed by superheroes. Villains and bad hombres are caught and brought to justice.
What happened to our superheroes? Lead boots and tattered capes it appears.
Our current political affair has succumbed to tremendous harm. No one seems to work out problems, face difficult dilemmas, but they want to collect checks and benefits.
No my little pretty! And Toto too!
We can no longer look to our congress and senate with honor. What body has the least effective to create a safe and united body for the US? Surely not the House nor the Senate.
What we need are true heroes, willing to fight for the people and to lead the nation into a working democracy.
As we get closer to the Fourth of July, we must look at how differing parties can work out problems and work towards a perfect union.
Asides from battles and bloodshed, we owe it to one another to stop the separate worlds of partisanship. Pull the Trump flags down and work towards building solutions.
I am amazed that a convoluted country has been seen as acceptable in the name of division. It is time to call a truce for democracy!
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
