Jennifer Bragg was right on with her comments on the lower front page of the Tuesday June 6 edition of The News-Review about Dial-a-ride program.
Several years back I was a volunteer driver for Seniors Escorting Seniors in south county. Most of our riders would have been unable to keep doctors appointments, pick up prescriptions, shop for groceries or attend senior center lunches in Riddle if we hadn't been there.
I believe the program disbanded because of government requirements being too difficult to meet. A good description would be the Urban Dictionary's new word "Ineptocracy (in-ep-toc-ra-cy): A system of government where the least capable to lead are elected by the least capable of producing; and where the members of society least likely to sustain themselves or succeed are rewarded with goods and services paid for by the confiscated wealth of a diminishing number of producers."
Orlan Stone
Myrtle Creek
