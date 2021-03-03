It is hard to say I'm sorry. Lacking humility, lacking patience and not being able to see beyond my own pride and ideologies have become a heavy load to bear.
Spring is upon us. It means that all those things that have died in the winter are now coming up alive in color and beauty.
But why is it so hard to believe that our lives are just like these flowers and beauty? Fear of losing, questions of authority and judgmental comments can only separte us? I realize that there has to be something greater we all seek. How can I tell those of you who I hurt with my words, I am sorry? How can I help but tell you I was wrong in being stubborn and bullish? How can I tell you that my anger and resentment towards you was wrong? I can only do this today with a hope for humility.
I have been hurt by many people, both from in my spiritual life to my everyday living. I have been judged by many people and sometimes disdained. I have been the pain in the rear for some. I am sorry. And I do forgive you.
Humility of heart does not just come by saying sorry. It also comes when we are willing to take the gruff silently and wish the best for our enemies or foes. Perhaps I will never fully succeed to master humility, because that would be totally the wrong way to go. Yet I can make a step to being kind, cordial and forgiving.
Perhaps it's time we all said sorry and I forgive you. Maybe the many who do so will be free to change hearts and make this world better. How about it?
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
