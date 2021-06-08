I want to thank Joseph Quinn for his response (June 4, The News-Review) to my May 13 letter pertaining to the history of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Mr. Quinn has a radically different political perspective than myself, but I celebrate his uniquely-American right to believe in it, to express it, and ultimately, to live it.
The differences between our perspectives epitomizes the polarization that has become painfully obvious in our nation these days. This phenomenon is not going away… it’s becoming more and more pronounced. Events such as the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol breech that followed have become two distinctly different realities depending on your source of information. The question is “can there actually be two different realities?” I think not, but perhaps Mr. Quinn believes in “relative truth” (versus “absolute truth”). And there it is again.
The bottom line is this: Mr. Quinn ends his critique with an expression of concern that the “America First” movement might be usurping in something similar to Hitler’s Nazis (Democratic Socialist Party). I found this to be laughable. I do share a deep concern for the future of our Republic, but for much different reasons.
I believe that groups within this country who embrace Marxist ideologies are currently colluding with the Chinese Communist Party (the CCP) in an effort to promote “the great reset.” Volumes of evidence implicate the Biden/Harris administration in this global power-grab. For me personally, this is the true “cause for concern,” not the 75 million plus patriotic Americans who support “America First” political-policies, and the United States Constitution (including Mr. Quinn’s individual right to believe in and to express his leftist viewpoints).
Every day, Marxism in America is being exposed, and as we speak, the lord is “treading out the vintage where the grapes of wrath are stored."
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
Mr. Vaugh stated that, "Events such as the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol breech that followed have become two distinctly different realities depending on your source of information." Actually, the apparent differences in realties depends less on your source of information than upon whether or not you are a gullible lunatic. The ridiculous and now seditious notion that the Democrats stole the election by fraud has been rejected over 60 times by courts on every level, including the Supreme Court. This notion was rejected by state election officials, including those in Georgia who were Trump-voting conservative Republicans. It was rejected by Trump's cyber security Czar; his own hand-picked Attorney General, William Barr; Trump's buddy, Governor Christie; Republican strategist, Carl Rove; and countless others. The only ones believing this stolen election nonsense are those gullible enough to believe Trump's sociopathic lies and other assorted lunatics such a QAnon who also believe that Democrats are Satanic pedophiles and cannibals that farm adrenochrome from the blood of frightened children like Monsters Incorporated harvests energy. January 6 also prompt lunatics to proclaim that Antifa, Democrats in false flag attire, and leftists in general were responsible for the insurrection. Alternatively, they say it never really happened. No one of consequence believes that nonsense. McConnell clearly blamed Trump as did McCarthy. They only changed their tune after facing the wrath of Trump-indoctrinated lunatics that can vote. What you write is utter nonsense, Mr. Vaughn, and you flatter yourself in suggesting that your take on reality is just as good as someone who knows what they are talking about.
