I felt Senator Ron Wyden's town hall was long on hype and short on delivery. Public testimony (not including several student questions) was limited to a ticket draw lottery system that only afforded three people the opportunity to give public comment. Strangely enough, two of the people whose numbers were "blindly" pulled happened to be the ssuperintendent of schools for Sutherlin (the event took place at Sutherlin High School) and a local Roseburg business person. My, isn't that a coincidence?

mword
mword

Wayne, if you have a question for Senator Wyden, you can send him an email. Try to encapsulate your concerns into less than 100 words. Say that you would like a response.

Over the years, I have written to Ron Wyden many times. Sometimes just to say that I agree or disagree with his policies. I have written at least 10 times asking for help on behalf of veterans, seniors or other citizens who were hitting a brick wall with a federal agency.

If you rant or insult or go on and on, it's unlikely you'll get the help or info you're seeking. If you can send him a concise message with a reasonable request, it increases your odds of getting the response you're looking for.

Contact Senator Ron Wyden:

https://www.wyden.senate.gov/contact/

