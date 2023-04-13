I was very disappointed with the front page article on April 11, "Democrats vote down crime bills..." That was journalistically shoddy, clearly a propaganda piece from the minority party in Salem, and — at best — belonged on the Opinions page. Three Republicans were quoted but no Democrats. A real news story would have impartially told all sides.

mword
mword

[thumbup]Thank you, Karl. The problem is worse than not getting all sides.

That was not a news story. It was an almost verbatim printing of a press release from the Senate GOP. After complaints from commenters (I was a bit loud about it) the story was rewritten and posted on-line. But it was just a rewrite of the press release.

I think the N-R owes its print and on-line readers a correction and apology. Although it happens, especially in medical writing and tabloids, there is never a journalistic excuse to re-print a press release verbatim while disguising it as a news story.

