I was disappointed to read the article in The News-Review on April 11 regarding the “Safe Communities Package.” Democrats are aware that criminal justice reform is needed. Based on the content of this package, it seems to me that the Republicans wanted to withdraw this legislation to force a vote so they would be able to put on record all the Democrats that voted against it. This way, it can be used to generate negative publicity for Democratic candidates for office. Forcing a vote that has no chance in passing is a way to show how Democrats are “bad” and don’t care about the issues facing us today.
We all care about crime, and we care about all victims impacted by crime. The American Rescue Plan has already committed $10 billion dollars in funding to public safety and violence prevention. Some of the funding is broken down as follows: $1b in bonuses for front-line public safety workers, $2b to prevent crime and ease the burden on police, $350m in job training, $450m in public safety technology and equipment, $600m to help clear court backlogs and support victims of crime (more detail available at whitehouse.gov).
One of the Democratic Party planks is “Protecting Communities and Building Trust by Reforming our Criminal Justice System.” Democrats state in our Party Platform that “Our criminal justice system is failing to keep communities safe-and failing to deliver justice.” Democrats believe that the system needs a complete overhaul from top to bottom. To read the entire plank on this please go to tinyurl.com/3ryvuw3c.
I am not entirely surprised that an article was written with the intent to make Democrats look bad, but I am disappointed that the divide between us continues to exist and even widen.
