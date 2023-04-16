I was disappointed to read the article in The News-Review on April 11 regarding the “Safe Communities Package.” Democrats are aware that criminal justice reform is needed. Based on the content of this package, it seems to me that the Republicans wanted to withdraw this legislation to force a vote so they would be able to put on record all the Democrats that voted against it. This way, it can be used to generate negative publicity for Democratic candidates for office. Forcing a vote that has no chance in passing is a way to show how Democrats are “bad” and don’t care about the issues facing us today.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.