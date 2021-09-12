My newspaper is delivered during the week usually between 5 and 6 p.m. I enjoy reading the paper.
On Sept. 8, The News-Review had a front page article (and a letter on the Opinion page) discuss the redistricting that is in process to determine boundaries for political districts in the state. Both items refer to virtual hearings to be held to discuss the redistricting of the state, and Congressional District 4 specifically. IMHO this qualifies as news that is important to people in this area.
What I don’t understand is the timing. These items appeared in Wednesday’s paper, and the virtual hearings for our District 4 are to be held Thursday morning and Friday evening (the hearing for the state in general is next Monday). That leaves precious little time to compose appropriate messages and present written statements or request an opportunity to speak at the hearings. Someone, somewhere, has spent time setting up these hearings over the past days, weeks, and months, but it’s not published until the day before the hearing? Even printing it Tuesday would have been an improvement.
Disappointing.
Jeffrey Weller
Roseburg
(1) comment
I agree. The process of public statement should have begun when the parties went into committee to propose new districting.
