The piece from May 26 on the potential repeat congressional race between Rep. Peter DeFazio vs Alek Skarlatos in 2022 says, “the two candidates are a study in contrasts.” They also have a remarkable similarity - neither seem in tune with reality.
Skarlatos apparently had “no comment” when asked who won the 2020 presidential race. At least he thought better than to say it out loud, which cannot be said of DeFazio, who claimed “Skarlatos and the super PACs that supported him outspent him two to one in 2020 and still didn’t win” and that “funding isn’t everything.”
It only takes a moment to google “opensecrets Oregon district 4” to see that DeFazio outspent Skarlatos both in campaign spending and in outside spending, the main difference being made by a whopping $2 million from a “hybrid PAC/super PAC” spent on negative TV ads against Skarlatos. Over ninety percent of elections for the House since 2000 have gone to the campaign spending the most money, so while “funding isn’t everything” it sure makes a big difference, as DeFazio’s 2020 win confirms.
While DeFazio presents himself as a grassroots kind of politician who is being attacked by big money interests, FEC receipts prove otherwise. DeFazio only received one third as much from small individual donations as Skarlatos but almost 20 times more in PAC donations including from Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Cargill. If you are unfamiliar with Cargill, just google “worst company in the world.” You may be surprised to learn that while “Skarlatos said timber issues remain his top priority,” it was actually DeFazio who had money pouring in from timber behemoth, Weyerhaeuser.
Yes, there certainly are contrasts between the two candidates and the two parties. One proudly professes how they suck while the other does their best to hide it.
Colin Moran
Eugene
